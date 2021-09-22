Coffee shop, residential development on Sherman Planning and Zoning agenda

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Planning and Zoning held their monthly meeting Tuesday night, and they looked at some major projects that could bring more jobs, and provide more housing opportunities for the community.

With 26 items on the agenda, Sherman Planning and Zoning had a long meeting Tuesday evening. But with items up for approval from residential community additions to a brand new coffee shop, Mayor David Plyler said there’s potential for more great things to come for Sherman.

“Right now in the city of Sherman we have about a 97% occupancy rate in our apartments. So housing is sorely needed here in the city of Sherman. And I think there’s like 1,200 units in total for approval tonight,” said Plyler.

Those units are spread across several items on the agenda. One being the Travis Heights addition, located between Travis Street and FM 1417, near Highway 75.

“It’s good for all of us because it lessens our dependence on property taxes as our sales tax numbers grow. And each time a residential development happens that’s a lot of sales tax money,” said Plyler.

Plyler said in the meeting, the Planning and Zoning committee looks at suitability and location of each agenda item, in relation to the city’s master plan. He said many residents have expressed concern over the city’s lack of affordable housing. There were lower priced homes on Tuesday night’s agenda. And even new employment opportunities.

“A lot of people have experienced Dutch Brothers and we’ve heard raves about it. So we’re excited that they’re considering Sherman,” said Plyler.

The Oregon-originated coffee shop, Dutch Bros Coffee is looking at a location next to the new Raising Cane’s at Sherman Town Center.

Plyler said a new company choosing Sherman is a sign of a healthy economy. If approved, it will be their only location between DFW and OKC.

“Developers work with city staff before they get to P & Z. So hopefully we’ll get some green lights and there may be some issues that we’ve got to correct and bring back on some others so we’ll have to wait and see,” said Plyler.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.