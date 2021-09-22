Denison ready to host Rock Hill

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets will look to bounce back after a tough loss on the road to 3rd ranked Lovejoy.

This week, the Jackets will host Prosper Rock Hill with a chance to pull their district record to 1-1. Denison head coach Brent Whitson says his team is looking forward.

”We have a bad taste in our mouth,” Whitson said. “When you get dominated the way we were against Lovejoy, the first thing you have to do is have a great week of preparation and go win. Winning always makes things better. That is our emphasis. That is what is going forward and try to get back on track.”

