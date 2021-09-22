Fallen Texoma investigator honored at hometown football game

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - 2 weeks ago Wednesday, a Grayson County Sheriff’s Investigator lost his life in the line of duty. Last week his hometown honored him under the Friday night lights.

At last Friday’s football game, the S&S community mourned the loss and honored the life of Grayson County Sheriff’s Investigator Dusty Wainscott, a graduate of the high school 20 years ago.

“With a community like S&S everybody knows everybody and it was a very big deal,” said S&S Athletic Director, Josh Aleman.

Aleman said several in the school community who knew Wainscott personally came to him to honor him at the game.

“We had a moment of silence which we put 29 seconds on the clock which is his badge number,” said Aleman.

“The Wainscott family was there at the game and received a thin blue line flag and they walked out on the field with the football team as well,” said Captain Sarah Bigham with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator Dusty Wainscott collapsed and died after apprehended two suspects in a Sherman neighborhood Wednesday night. (Grayson County Sheriff's Office)

Bigham said the community has given the family a ton of support, but this time was special.

“It was very nice for them to see the public outpouring of support firsthand instead of just hearing about it,” said Bigham.

The football team put his badge number 29 on their helmets, which they’ll keep through the end of the season. That was the students’ idea.

“The numbers on the helmet, that was not my idea I’m not smart enough to come up with that idea. And those kids were like can we do this?” said Aleman.

Before graduating in 2001, Wainscott played football, and was in Agricultural Mechanics and FFA, all 4 years.

“And that’s what makes us so tight knit is every single person is pushing for the same common goal which is to help kids be successful and what a great example Officer Wainscott is,” said Aleman.

Being a tight knit community that uplifts one another in good times and bad, that’s what Aleman hopes his students will take away from this gesture of respect.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.