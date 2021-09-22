Native American Korean War Veterans to get recognized with Peace Medals

BRYAN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Republic of Korea is saying thank you, they reached out to the Choctaw Nation, to present Native American Korean War Veterans with Ambassador of Peace Medals.

One recipient for the medal is 96-year-old Retired Army Sergeant Major Billy G. Gardner, whose life these days is pretty simple.

“I’ll have a BLT on sourdough bread no mayo no cheese.. Okay anything else for you… and a medium sized coke,” Gardner said.

He served in the United States military for over 25 years, two tours in Korea, and his first tour in Vietnam.

He’ll be one of the veterans presented with the Ambassador of Peace medal by the Choctaw Nation and the Republic of Korea.

“I think it’s wonderful that Choctaw Nation is joined in to honor the military folks to show that they appreciate their help then and today the soldiers today need a little pat on the back too,” Gardner said.

Earlier this month, a Consulate General of Korea reached out to Chief Gary Batton, wanting to express their appreciation to the men and women who served in the Korean War, for their bravery, sacrifice, and courage during the war, and as peacekeepers afterward.

“Choctaw Nation has done so much for their veterans and it’s great to know that they are willing to make sure they are still being taken care of no matter their age and that’s very important to me,” Seaboy said.

Pearl Seaboy is Gardner’s granddaughter, she said like many others who have served, Gardner is humble about his achievements, but his family knows the hero he truly is.

“And I always like to say “I did it, I did that” but I had many many men that worked for me and they were the ones doing the work and I was just the chief engineer doing the thing,” Gardner said.

Seaboy said that’s who her grandfather is, willing to do anything for anybody.

She’s glad he’s getting the recognition he deserves.

“To me it was a very good experience and I would like to do it over again,” Gardner said.

If you served in the Korean War or know someone who did, you can find out more information here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.