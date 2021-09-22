One person arrested after Howe fatal crash.

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - One person has been killed and another has been arrested after a crash in Howe early Wednesday morning.

Howe Police Department said a car was parked on the shoulder of southbound 75, when they were hit from behind by a second car.

The person in the car that was parked on the side of the road was killed, while the driver of the car heading south has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

This is still a developing story.

