Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Permitless carry seminar in Sherman

Texans can now carry a handgun in public without a permit, or the background check and training...
Texans can now carry a handgun in public without a permit, or the background check and training that was previously required by the state.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An attorney with the U.S.-Texas LawShield held a free seminar for Texans with and without their license to carry explaining the nuances of the permitless carry law that went into effect Sept. 1 at Blackbeard Armory and Range.

Texans can now carry a handgun in public without a permit, or the background check and training that was previously required by the state.

Under the new law, anyone 21 or older can carry a handgun unless they have a violent conviction on their record, or are previously barred from owning a firearm by law.

As long as it’s not a prohibited area--generally speaking--under Texas penal code 46.03 or there are not signs posted 30.05,.06,.07 they will be permitted to carry their fire arms outside of their homes, outside of their vehicles, or outside of their place of employment whiteout having a license to carry.

Texans were previously required to obtain a license before being allowed to carry a handgun. A process that included a written exam, a shooting proficiency test, finger printing and four to six hours of training.

With constitutional carry you can not get within 1,000 feet of a school, but if you have your License to Carry you can be on school property.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local authorities are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a...
New details in Pushmataha County murder, suicide
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
Clyde Parker
Sherman man convicted of kidnapping, beating, raping woman
Two people were flown to an Oklahoma City hospital with injuries after a wreck in Carter County...
Carter County wreck sends two to hospital by helicopter
Scott Bryant's family is planning a fundraiser event this Sunday at the Bryan County Fairgrounds.
Retired Calera cop fighting for life from post-COVID complications

Latest News

Mayor David Plyler said with 26 items on the agenda, there’s potential for more great things to...
Coffee shop, residential development on Sherman Planning and Zoning agenda
A Sherman family’s dog went on a wild ride over the weekend after it got stolen.
Sherman family reunites with beloved dog after it gets stolen
School administrators across the country are getting frustrated with a new TikTok trend called...
New TikTok challenge suggests kids needing attention, principal says
The City of Denison announced senior leadership team transitions that will take place in the...
City of Denison Announces Senior Leadership Transitions