Permitless carry seminar in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An attorney with the U.S.-Texas LawShield held a free seminar for Texans with and without their license to carry explaining the nuances of the permitless carry law that went into effect Sept. 1 at Blackbeard Armory and Range.

Texans can now carry a handgun in public without a permit, or the background check and training that was previously required by the state.

Under the new law, anyone 21 or older can carry a handgun unless they have a violent conviction on their record, or are previously barred from owning a firearm by law.

As long as it’s not a prohibited area--generally speaking--under Texas penal code 46.03 or there are not signs posted 30.05,.06,.07 they will be permitted to carry their fire arms outside of their homes, outside of their vehicles, or outside of their place of employment whiteout having a license to carry.

Texans were previously required to obtain a license before being allowed to carry a handgun. A process that included a written exam, a shooting proficiency test, finger printing and four to six hours of training.

With constitutional carry you can not get within 1,000 feet of a school, but if you have your License to Carry you can be on school property.

