Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sherman headed to Wylie East

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats are moving on after having their homecoming spoiled by McKinney on Friday.

The Bearcats will travel to Wylie East to play their first district game of the year on the road. Head coach Cory Cain says his team is ready to go as district play begins.

“We are moving forward and looking forward,” Cain said. “We started our preparation for Wylie East on Saturday. Our kids are handling well. Their morale is good, their enthusiasm is up. It’ a chance for us to go win a district ballgame and that’s what we’re excited about.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local authorities are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a...
New details in Pushmataha County murder, suicide
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
Clyde Parker
Sherman man convicted of kidnapping, beating, raping woman
Scott Bryant's family is planning a fundraiser event this Sunday at the Bryan County Fairgrounds.
Retired Calera cop fighting for life from post-COVID complications
Two people were flown to an Oklahoma City hospital with injuries after a wreck in Carter County...
Carter County wreck sends two to hospital by helicopter

Latest News

Pottsboro-Gunter Volleyball Highlights
Gunter-Pottsboro Volleyball Highlights
McKinney North-Denison Volleyball Highlights
McKinney North-Denison Volleyball Highlights
Lovejoy-Sherman Volleyball Highlights
Lovejoy-Sherman Volleyball Highlights
Denison prepares for Rock Hill
Denison ready to host Rock Hill