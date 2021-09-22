Sherman headed to Wylie East

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats are moving on after having their homecoming spoiled by McKinney on Friday.

The Bearcats will travel to Wylie East to play their first district game of the year on the road. Head coach Cory Cain says his team is ready to go as district play begins.

“We are moving forward and looking forward,” Cain said. “We started our preparation for Wylie East on Saturday. Our kids are handling well. Their morale is good, their enthusiasm is up. It’ a chance for us to go win a district ballgame and that’s what we’re excited about.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.