Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Teen pleads guilty in killing of college student Tessa Majors in NYC park

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of two teens charged as adults in the fatal stabbing of a college student in a New York City park pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and robbery charges.

Luchiano Lewis was accused of holding Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in a headlock and preventing her from escaping while another 14-year-old knifed her in Manhattan’s Morningside Park in December 2019.

Lewis, now 16, downplayed his role in the attack in court Tuesday, saying he didn’t know Majors “had been stabbed, let alone killed” until the next day.

An attorney for the other 14-year-old charged said he was not surprised Lewis minimized his involvement to place blame on his client.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local authorities are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a...
New details in Pushmataha County murder, suicide
Students at Sherman Independent School district are no longer required to wear a face mask on...
Sherman ISD lifts mask mandate
Clyde Parker
Sherman man convicted of kidnapping, beating, raping woman
Scott Bryant's family is planning a fundraiser event this Sunday at the Bryan County Fairgrounds.
Retired Calera cop fighting for life from post-COVID complications
Sherman pushing to keep Texas Instruments
Sherman enticing Texas Instruments with tax cuts

Latest News

Kayla Blackbird is missing, but her story hasn't gotten near the attention of Gabby Petito.
Missing Indigenous women's cases need attention, groups say
A Charlotte business owner explained that a viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine...
Anti-vaccination funeral home advertisement went viral, but it’s not what it seems
FILE - In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, defendants Paul Flores, top left, and his...
Suspects in Kristin Smart disappearance could face trial
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Top US military officer holds talks with Russian counterpart