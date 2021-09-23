Texoma Local
Ardmore gears up for game with Southeast

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers will have a chance to stay unbeaten on Friday when they travel to Southeast.

The Tigers will hit the road again this week for their district opener. They will face Southeast in their first district game. Ardmore is 3-0 on the season so far. Southeast comes in at 2-1.

“We have to continue and push to get better,” head coach Josh Newby said. “We are in week four. It’s the most important game of the season. It is our first district ballgame. We are trying to prepare to work out way to week 11. That is the most important thing. We have to get better in that time span within our district and to try and work our way into the playoffs.”

