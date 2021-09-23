Ardmore manslaughter suspect found hiding in Marshall County

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said an anonymous tip led them to find Jonathan Higginbotham Jr. in a home on Hailey’s Resort Drive on the western side of Marshall County.

Higginbotham began running from the law in February, when Carter County District Attorney Craig Ladd filed charges of first degree manslaughter against him.

George Powell IV was shot in the left side of his chest with a pistol on January 19th near the 600 block of D Street SE.

Ardmore police said the call came in as an accidental shooting, but investigators were suspicious when stories from the witnesses weren’t lining up with Powell’s injuries.

Police were more suspicious after learning that Higginbotham had fled the scene before they arrived.

According to a court document, one witness described hearing Higginbotham cock the pistol before Powell asked him to make sure the gun wasn’t loaded.

The witness stated moments later, the gun went off and Powell fell to the floor.

After the warrant was issued, police were unable to locate or talk to Higginbotham, according to court documents.

One detective wrote that family and friends of Higginbotham told officers he wouldn’t be coming in.

According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s office, Higginbotham was arrested peacefully, taken to the Marshall County Jail and then transported to the Carter County Jail.

If he’s convicted, he faces at least four years in prison.

