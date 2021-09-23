Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Bells, Leonard prepare for clash in district opener

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - The Bells Panthers travel to Leonard to take on the Tigers in the district opener on Friday.

Leonard is off to a great start with a 4-0 record. Bells comes into the game with a 2-2 mark.

Both of these teams have playoff plans. They both have some significant play-makers that are getting lots of college looks. It should be a great way to start out district.

“They have great backs, a good quarterback, and defensively they are very sound,” Leonard head coach Shane Fletcher said. “It is going to be a tough battle.”

“Leonard has great athletes and a great coaching staff,” Bells head coach Dale West said. “They are going to come out and play extremely hard at home. It is always tough to go there and win in Leonard. Our kids are going to have to play a really physical game and do what we do, and try to come out in the end.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local authorities are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a...
New details in Pushmataha County murder, suicide
One person arrested after Howe fatal crash.
Driver arrested for intoxication manslaughter in Howe fatal crash
Clyde Parker
Sherman man convicted of kidnapping, beating, raping woman
Students at Sherman Independent School district are no longer required to wear a face mask on...
Sherman ISD lifts mask mandate
Scott Bryant's family is planning a fundraiser event this Sunday at the Bryan County Fairgrounds.
Retired Calera cop fighting for life from post-COVID complications

Latest News

Ardmore prepares for Southeast
Ardmore gears up for game with Southeast
Bells and Leonard to meet on Friday
Bells and Leonard to meet on Friday
Ardmore prepares for Southeast
Ardmore prepares for Southeast
Pottsboro-Gunter Volleyball Highlights
Gunter-Pottsboro Volleyball Highlights