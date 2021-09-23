Bells, Leonard prepare for clash in district opener

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - The Bells Panthers travel to Leonard to take on the Tigers in the district opener on Friday.

Leonard is off to a great start with a 4-0 record. Bells comes into the game with a 2-2 mark.

Both of these teams have playoff plans. They both have some significant play-makers that are getting lots of college looks. It should be a great way to start out district.

“They have great backs, a good quarterback, and defensively they are very sound,” Leonard head coach Shane Fletcher said. “It is going to be a tough battle.”

“Leonard has great athletes and a great coaching staff,” Bells head coach Dale West said. “They are going to come out and play extremely hard at home. It is always tough to go there and win in Leonard. Our kids are going to have to play a really physical game and do what we do, and try to come out in the end.”

