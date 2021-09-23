Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Denison Alumni Association recognizes 2021 Hall of Fame inductees

By Emily Tabar
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison ISD community will celebrate not just a homecoming Thursday night, but a very special award ceremony.

Homecoming is a time to celebrate school pride and honor its rich history, and that’s just what Denison will be doing Thursday evening here at Munson Stadium.

“We wanna honor those people and let the other Denisonians know what a special place that Denison is,” said Rayce Guess, Co-Vice President of the Denison Alumni Association.

The Denison Alumni Association Hall of Fame will name 7 Distinguished Sports Awards: Dr. Will Voelzke, Tyrell Buckner, Lakisha Gentry, Aaron Hunt, Vinny Rhodes, Tifney Kelly and Paul Fulton.

3 Distinguished Educator Awards: Lyndol Irby, a longtime Denison educator and principal, Rachel Ramer and Katie Palmer, both former Scott Middle teachers who were good friends.

“Both are outstanding teachers and I know that they both will be looking down on us and smiling. She wasn’t in it for awards, she wasn’t in it for accolades. She just wanted to make a difference,” said John Palmer, husband of inductee Katie Palmer.

And Major Jewel Butler Sr., Terrell high school graduate of 1940, receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award. He served during his military career as a Tuskogee Airman.

“The most I learned from him about the piloting was how the formations were and everybody had to be paying attention and how you were flying 360 degrees,” said Jewel Butler Jr., son of inductee Major Jewel Butler Sr.

His son said he heard stories about Denison and grew up visiting relatives in town every summer.

“Well for the whole Butler family it means quite a bit. It means that somebody recognized what my father did, so I really appreciate it. I think it’s a wonderful gesture. Excellent, thank you,” said Butler.

The award ceremony starts around 7:15 p.m. following the homecoming parade and pep rally. You can watch on Denison’s live stream here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person arrested after Howe fatal crash.
Driver arrested for intoxication manslaughter in Howe fatal crash
A Sherman family’s dog went on a wild ride over the weekend after it got stolen.
Sherman family reunites with beloved dog after it was stolen
School administrators across the country are getting frustrated with a new TikTok trend called...
TikTok “Devious Lick” challenge affecting Texoma schools
Sherman death row inmate appeals sentence to Supreme Court
When James Thompson and his wife bought the square a little over two years ago, there were only...
7 new businesses open in Thompson Square

Latest News

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said an anonymous tip led them to find Jonathan...
Ardmore manslaughter suspect found hiding in Marshall County
Scott Bryant's family is planning a fundraiser event this Sunday at the Bryan County Fairgrounds.
Former Calera cop loses battle with COVID-19
Temperatures may be dropping, but that’s no indication of the risk level for fires in the...
Texoma reaching higher levels of risk for fire outbreaks
Patrick said changes are on the way after the Texas power grid failed the state during the...
Feds say tougher rules needed to protect Texas power plants