Denison Alumni Association recognizes 2021 Hall of Fame inductees

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison ISD community will celebrate not just a homecoming Thursday night, but a very special award ceremony.

Homecoming is a time to celebrate school pride and honor its rich history, and that’s just what Denison will be doing Thursday evening here at Munson Stadium.

“We wanna honor those people and let the other Denisonians know what a special place that Denison is,” said Rayce Guess, Co-Vice President of the Denison Alumni Association.

The Denison Alumni Association Hall of Fame will name 7 Distinguished Sports Awards: Dr. Will Voelzke, Tyrell Buckner, Lakisha Gentry, Aaron Hunt, Vinny Rhodes, Tifney Kelly and Paul Fulton.

3 Distinguished Educator Awards: Lyndol Irby, a longtime Denison educator and principal, Rachel Ramer and Katie Palmer, both former Scott Middle teachers who were good friends.

“Both are outstanding teachers and I know that they both will be looking down on us and smiling. She wasn’t in it for awards, she wasn’t in it for accolades. She just wanted to make a difference,” said John Palmer, husband of inductee Katie Palmer.

And Major Jewel Butler Sr., Terrell high school graduate of 1940, receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award. He served during his military career as a Tuskogee Airman.

“The most I learned from him about the piloting was how the formations were and everybody had to be paying attention and how you were flying 360 degrees,” said Jewel Butler Jr., son of inductee Major Jewel Butler Sr.

His son said he heard stories about Denison and grew up visiting relatives in town every summer.

“Well for the whole Butler family it means quite a bit. It means that somebody recognized what my father did, so I really appreciate it. I think it’s a wonderful gesture. Excellent, thank you,” said Butler.

The award ceremony starts around 7:15 p.m. following the homecoming parade and pep rally. You can watch on Denison’s live stream here.

