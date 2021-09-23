Texoma Local
Ex-Valley View mayor gets probation, ordered to surrender law license in tampering case

Joshua Brinkley (Cooke County Jail)
Joshua Brinkley (Cooke County Jail)(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Former Valley View mayor Joshua Brinkley pleaded guilty to tampering with government documents and forgery and was given 10 years probation and ordered to surrender his law license as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Brinkley, 41, confessed to forging signatures on several legal documents while representing a Pilot Point woman in a civil dispute and a Lindsay man in a settlement agreement.

Brinkley confessed that he committed the forgery of the victim’s signature in this case due to making an error in the title paperwork and not wanting the error to be noticed in court.

In each case, Mr. Brinkley also forged his assistant’s name as a notary prior to filing.

Brinley was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims of his crimes.

The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office handled the prosecution at the request of the Cooke County District Attorney.

