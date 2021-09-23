Texoma Local
Former Calera cop loses battle with COVID-19

Scott Bryant's family is planning a fundraiser event this Sunday at the Bryan County Fairgrounds.
By Emily Tabar
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A former Calera cop has lost his battle with COVID-19 after complications.

49-year-old Scott Bryant served as a Calera police officer for 10 years before retiring.

His family said Bryant passed away Wednesday night.

They have a fundraiser event planned for this Sunday at the Bryan County Fairgrounds.

From 11 to 4 you can get a barbecue lunch sponsored by several groups in Calera.

All proceeds will go to the Bryant family.

