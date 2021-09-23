Former Calera cop loses battle with COVID-19
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A former Calera cop has lost his battle with COVID-19 after complications.
49-year-old Scott Bryant served as a Calera police officer for 10 years before retiring.
His family said Bryant passed away Wednesday night.
They have a fundraiser event planned for this Sunday at the Bryan County Fairgrounds.
From 11 to 4 you can get a barbecue lunch sponsored by several groups in Calera.
All proceeds will go to the Bryant family.
