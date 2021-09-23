Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Gainesville hosts Medal of Honor recipients

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The annual Medal of Honor motorcade travelled to Gainesville Wednesday afternoon.

The Medal of Honor Recipient is an army veteran who served in Vietnam, Michael Fitzmaurice, who is also being accompanied with his wife Patricia.

The medal of Honor Museum said Fitzmaurice threw himself over an explosive to save three fellow soldiers, and lived, but was wounded.

The city of Gainesville is the only city in America to host the nation’s most decorated heroes annually.

Since 2001, the Medal of Honor Host City Program has hosted 56 of the 74 living Medal of Honor Recipients.

Upon arriving in Gainesville, Fitzmaurice was taken to North Central Texas College where he said a few words to supporters.

“I believe that we should show support to all of these fellow veterans because without them we wouldn’t have the freedoms that we have today and so we should support them as much as we can,” Observer, Lindsay Merrett said.

“It shows us that we still hold that most patriotic small town and it makes us feel good to see people come out and support,” Board Member on the Medal of Honor Host City Program, Gary Cox said.

Multiple North Texas Law agencies took part in the procession to bring Fitzmaurice to Gainesville from Dallas.

There will be a book signing scheduled for this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gainesville Civic Center.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person arrested after Howe fatal crash.
Driver arrested for intoxication manslaughter in Howe fatal crash
State and local authorities are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a...
New details in Pushmataha County murder, suicide
A Sherman family’s dog went on a wild ride over the weekend after it got stolen.
Sherman family reunites with beloved dog after it was stolen
Clyde Parker
Sherman man convicted of kidnapping, beating, raping woman
Students at Sherman Independent School district are no longer required to wear a face mask on...
Sherman ISD lifts mask mandate

Latest News

A new coffee shop and 166 acre development near FM 1417 were approved at Tuesday night's P&Z...
Sherman Planning & Zoning approves several agenda items Tuesday
The local nonprofit The Kindness Revolution made a huge donation to the Ardmore Animal Shelter...
Local nonprofit donates over a ton of dog food to Ardmore Animal Shelter
This weekend is the one month anniversary of the attack that took their lives.
13 service members to be honored this weekend at Eisenhower Monument
The S&S community mourned the loss and honored the life of Grayson County Sheriff’s...
Fallen Texoma investigator honored at hometown football game