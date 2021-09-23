Gainesville hosts Medal of Honor recipients

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The annual Medal of Honor motorcade travelled to Gainesville Wednesday afternoon.

The Medal of Honor Recipient is an army veteran who served in Vietnam, Michael Fitzmaurice, who is also being accompanied with his wife Patricia.

The medal of Honor Museum said Fitzmaurice threw himself over an explosive to save three fellow soldiers, and lived, but was wounded.

The city of Gainesville is the only city in America to host the nation’s most decorated heroes annually.

Since 2001, the Medal of Honor Host City Program has hosted 56 of the 74 living Medal of Honor Recipients.

Upon arriving in Gainesville, Fitzmaurice was taken to North Central Texas College where he said a few words to supporters.

“I believe that we should show support to all of these fellow veterans because without them we wouldn’t have the freedoms that we have today and so we should support them as much as we can,” Observer, Lindsay Merrett said.

“It shows us that we still hold that most patriotic small town and it makes us feel good to see people come out and support,” Board Member on the Medal of Honor Host City Program, Gary Cox said.

Multiple North Texas Law agencies took part in the procession to bring Fitzmaurice to Gainesville from Dallas.

There will be a book signing scheduled for this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gainesville Civic Center.

