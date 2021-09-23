Texoma Local
Local nonprofit donates over a ton of dog food to Ardmore Animal Shelter

The local nonprofit The Kindness Revolution made a huge donation to the Ardmore Animal Shelter...
The local nonprofit The Kindness Revolution made a huge donation to the Ardmore Animal Shelter in the form of over one ton of dog food.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Throughout the pandemic the Ardmore Animal Shelter has had a full house, and with more mouths to feed and clean up after their resources have been stretched thin. But, when they asked for help a local nonprofit came through with some much needed assistance.

During the pandemic some people sought companionship from new pets only to change their mind shortly after.

The Ardmore animal shelter is crowded according to intake specialist Laci Norman.

“We have been over capacity recently and we’re trying real hard to get those numbers down,” said Norman.

More animals means more food to feed them.

Local nonprofit, the Kindness Revolution led by Danielle Neble, decided to reach out to their followers to try and help cover the costs.

“People saw our posts and they came to us and said hey we would love to help what can we do,” Neble said.

The donations started rolling in.

The shelter got cleaning supplies, towels, and blankets.

But the biggest contribution came in the form of dog food... a literal ton of it.

“We thought we were going to be bringing 10-15 bags of dogfood out we had no idea we were going to end up with over a ton of feed,” said Neble.

Norman says this donation will put them in a position to feed those dogs for months.

“It costs a lot to feed animals and take proper care of them,” said Neble. “So we were glad we were able to go to our Facebook following and ask for volunteers and helpers and people stepped right up.”

You can find more information on how to help out or donate at the Ardmore Animal Shelter website.

