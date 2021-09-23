OSBI seeks help locating missing woman, formerly of Ada

TONKAWA, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Tonkawa Police Department are looking for 60-year-old Cathy Ann James.

James is a current Tonkawa resident, but previously resided in Ada.

James was last known to be in Tonkawa on September 4.

On September 15, James’ sister called Tonkawa Police to report that she had not heard from her sister since September 4.

James’ white Dodge Charger was found abandoned on I-35 at mile marker 179, three miles north of the Stillwater exit.

She was wearing an orange shirt with a Nike emblem on it and black sweat pants.

If you have seen James or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

