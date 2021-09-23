Sherman death row inmate appeals sentence to Supreme Court

(KXII) - The Sherman man who killed his own son, ex-wife and her daughter in 2004 has appealed his death sentence to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Andre Thomas was 21 years old when he stabbed his estranged wife, Laura Boren, their 4-year-old son, and her 13-month-old daughter.

He then cut out all of their hearts.

Just before his trial, Thomas pulled out one of his own eyes.

After being convicted, Thomas pulled out his second eye and ate it.

