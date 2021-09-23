Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sherman death row inmate appeals sentence to Supreme Court

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - The Sherman man who killed his own son, ex-wife and her daughter in 2004 has appealed his death sentence to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Andre Thomas was 21 years old when he stabbed his estranged wife, Laura Boren, their 4-year-old son, and her 13-month-old daughter.

He then cut out all of their hearts.

Just before his trial, Thomas pulled out one of his own eyes.

After being convicted, Thomas pulled out his second eye and ate it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person arrested after Howe fatal crash.
Driver arrested for intoxication manslaughter in Howe fatal crash
A Sherman family’s dog went on a wild ride over the weekend after it got stolen.
Sherman family reunites with beloved dog after it was stolen
School administrators across the country are getting frustrated with a new TikTok trend called...
TikTok “Devious Lick” challenge affecting Texoma schools
When James Thompson and his wife bought the square a little over two years ago, there were only...
7 new businesses open in Thompson Square
Texans can now carry a handgun in public without a permit, or the background check and training...
Permitless carry seminar in Sherman

Latest News

Joshua Brinkley (Cooke County Jail)
Ex-Valley View mayor gets probation, ordered to surrender law license in tampering case
Cathy Ann James
OSBI seeks help locating missing woman, formerly of Ada
Woman killed in Paris wreck
Medal of Honor recipient arrived in Gainesville for annual motorcade
Gainesville hosts Medal of Honor recipients