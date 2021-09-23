Texoma Local
Sherman Planning & Zoning approves several agenda items Tuesday

A new coffee shop and 166 acre development near FM 1417 were approved at Tuesday night's P&Z meeting.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman’s Planning and Zoning committee passed several items on their long agenda Tuesday night.

A new coffee shop at Sherman Town Center, Dutch Brothers, had their site plan approved toward their next step in coming to Sherman.

The Travis Heights addition, located between Travis Street and FM 1417, near Highway 75, was also approved.

The approved property, over 166 acres, would be used for 404 lots for residential and commercial development.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

