Texoma reaching higher levels of risk for fire outbreaks

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Temperatures may be dropping, but that’s no indication of the risk level for fires in the Texoma area.

Texoma is entering a season where fires could get more dangerous.

“One of the myths that people think about is that the weather’s cooler, so it’s not a high fire danger, well temperature has very little to do with it,” said Sherman Fire Marshal Billy Hartsfield.

Instead, wind, a lack of rain, ground moisture, and humidity below 40 percent indicates an increased chance of fire.

Almost all Texoma saw humidity levels near 20 percent on Thursday.

Plus, most of the area saw less than 10 percent of its normal rainfall in the last month.

“Really, starting now, we’re at a higher risk for vegetative-type fires because they’re not in a growing stage,” said Hartsfield.

In the last week, Hartsfield said his department responded to 10 fires.

Last year they had 5 in the entire month of September.

“When you’re intentionally setting a fire, whether it be a brush pile or a recreational fire in your backyard, just be as responsible as possible and make your earth barriers around with bare dirt, have a hose ready,” said Hartsfield.

He said unintentional fires pull firefighters away from other calls.

“That does leave less firemen to respond to wrecks and EMS calls,” said Hartsfield. “An unintentional grass fire can pull resources away from life-saving measures.”

The fire department said that if you’re not sure if you should do a control burn or not, it doesn’t hurt to check in with them.

You can also avoid starting fires by not parking on dry grass, using welding equipment, throwing cigarettes out the window, and dragging chains behind a vehicle.

