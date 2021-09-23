Warmer Winds for The Weekend, Rain Potential Next Week

Winds are very light, but they have shifted to the southeast which will keep it several degrees warmer than last night in many areas.

Satellite imagery shows mostly clear skies, but a few tendrils of high clouds are creeping in and we’ll see some of these in our weekend skies, but no chance of rain through Monday. A dry and rather hot weekend expected with 90s for Saturday through Monday. Fire danger is high for this time of year.

High pressure moves slowly eastward but continues to dominate our weather picture into early next week with a stable weather pattern. A gradual moistening of the low-level air along with a series of approaching weak upper waves sets the stage for at least some chance of rain by the middle of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Mostly Sunny

Saturday: Mostly Sunny

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Tuesday: 20% Showers

Wednesday: 40% Showers

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV