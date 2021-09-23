Warmer Winds for The Weekend, Rain Potential Next Week
Upper low over California brings rain hopes by the middle of next week
Winds are very light, but they have shifted to the southeast which will keep it several degrees warmer than last night in many areas.
Satellite imagery shows mostly clear skies, but a few tendrils of high clouds are creeping in and we’ll see some of these in our weekend skies, but no chance of rain through Monday. A dry and rather hot weekend expected with 90s for Saturday through Monday. Fire danger is high for this time of year.
High pressure moves slowly eastward but continues to dominate our weather picture into early next week with a stable weather pattern. A gradual moistening of the low-level air along with a series of approaching weak upper waves sets the stage for at least some chance of rain by the middle of next week.
Here’s the seven day:
Friday: Mostly Sunny
Saturday: Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy
Tuesday: 20% Showers
Wednesday: 40% Showers
Thursday: Mostly Sunny
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV