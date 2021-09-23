Woman killed in Paris wreck
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Paris Wednesday morning.
Paris police said at approximately 11:45 a.m. a pickup pulling a trailer was westbound in the 4200 block of Lamar Avenue attempting to turn left when it was struck by an eastbound motorcycle operated by a 52-year-old woman, ejecting her from the motorcycle.
She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
Police say the accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.