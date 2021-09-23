Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Woman killed in Paris wreck

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Paris Wednesday morning.

Paris police said at approximately 11:45 a.m. a pickup pulling a trailer was westbound in the 4200 block of Lamar Avenue attempting to turn left when it was struck by an eastbound motorcycle operated by a 52-year-old woman, ejecting her from the motorcycle.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person arrested after Howe fatal crash.
Driver arrested for intoxication manslaughter in Howe fatal crash
A Sherman family’s dog went on a wild ride over the weekend after it got stolen.
Sherman family reunites with beloved dog after it was stolen
School administrators across the country are getting frustrated with a new TikTok trend called...
TikTok “Devious Lick” challenge affecting Texoma schools
When James Thompson and his wife bought the square a little over two years ago, there were only...
7 new businesses open in Thompson Square
Texans can now carry a handgun in public without a permit, or the background check and training...
Permitless carry seminar in Sherman

Latest News

Medal of Honor recipient arrived in Gainesville for annual motorcade
Gainesville hosts Medal of Honor recipients
A new coffee shop and 166 acre development near FM 1417 were approved at Tuesday night's P&Z...
Sherman Planning & Zoning approves several agenda items Tuesday
The local nonprofit The Kindness Revolution made a huge donation to the Ardmore Animal Shelter...
Local nonprofit donates over a ton of dog food to Ardmore Animal Shelter
This weekend is the one month anniversary of the attack that took their lives.
13 service members to be honored this weekend at Eisenhower Monument