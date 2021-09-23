Woman killed in Paris wreck

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Paris Wednesday morning.

Paris police said at approximately 11:45 a.m. a pickup pulling a trailer was westbound in the 4200 block of Lamar Avenue attempting to turn left when it was struck by an eastbound motorcycle operated by a 52-year-old woman, ejecting her from the motorcycle.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.

