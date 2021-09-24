A+ Athlete: Ethan Moen, Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -This week’s A+ Athlete is Ethan Moen from Ardmore High School.

Ethan has a 3.95 GPA while taking AP classes and is currently taking college courses at the University Center of Southern Oklahoma. Ethan is also a member of the National Honor Society.

”I’ve always wanted to be the best I can be,” said Ethan Moen, A+ Plus Athlete. “I’ve always strived to be better than anyone at anything I do. So I always try to work the hardest to get the best grades.”

-”He’s very hard working and he shows perseverance in the classroom,” said Paige Henry, Ardmore English teacher. “He doesn’t just give up easily on something, on an assignment that might seem to difficult. He always comes to class on time. He always makes sure he gets all his assignments in.”

On the gridiron, Ethan is the starting free safety for the Ardmore football team and a three year letterman. Ethan is also a four-year letterman for the Tigers golf team and the team captain.

”The type of player you’re getting is a dependable, trustworthy player,” said Ardmpore football coach Josh Newby. “You can make one adjustment and it’s done. He’s played free safety for us the last two years and does an amazing job. He’s a selft motivated kid which you like as a coach. He’s the kind of young man that makes you realize why you chose education and coaching.”

”You just got to be able to push things aside to do what is important,” said Moen. “My parents have always stressed how important education is. I just want to be the best I can be and help everyone out, help the team out as best as I can.”

