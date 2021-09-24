Texoma Local
First ever free concert series kicks off in Durant

Jason Boland and the Stragglers kick off Durant's free concert series
Jason Boland and the Stragglers kick off Durant's free concert series(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Updated: 31 minutes ago
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The first ever free concert series kicked off in downtown Durant Thursday night.

“I’m super excited about it, it’s good to see Durant, downtown thrive and flourish like it has been,” Shawna Gipson said.

Jason Boland and The Stragglers kicked off the 6 weeks of free concerts happening every Thursday night in downtown Durant.

Fans from all over Texoma came out to hear some country music, some waiting over 3 hours to have the best spots.

“I always wanted to like go to concerts and actually like be there and hear all the music, I really like coming out here first off just listening to music and really just having a good time outside not at home,” Jaxon Cunningham and Chris Henry said.

The city of Durant made it happen, with the help from the Durant Tourism Economic Development Tax authority.

The D. T. E. D. A even funded this series.

“Oh it’s amazing it’s six weeks here and so it’s pretty incredible to have that and these are some of the hottest groups in the region,” Smith said.

Discover Durant reached out to Overdrive Entertainment to help bring in the big names they have lined up.

Overdrive Entertainment had 90 days to get things planned.

“We’ve been wanting to do something up here for several years as well as a lot of folks in the community and the cards finally all aligned and hopefully this is a start of something that’s an accruing annual event,” Smith said.

Businesses in Durant say they are expecting their business to boom.

“The community needs stuff like this it gives kids, people my age, older folks, things to do,” Gipson said.

Next week’s headliner is Texoma’s own, Bailey Rae.

“We’ve already picked out multiple concerts that we are going to come and see,” Gipson said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

