Former Sherman planning & zoning board member indicted for sexual assault

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A former Sherman planning & zoning board member has been indicted for multiple counts of sexual assault.

A grand jury indicted 52-year-old Darren Tankersley on Wednesday on two counts of sexual assault from November 26 of last year.

Tankersley served on the Sherman Planning & Zoning committee in 2008, 2011, and 2014.

