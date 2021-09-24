Four people rescued from an island in Bryan County, OK.

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people were rescued from an island in the river near the Carpenters Bluff Bridge in Bryan County just before 10pm Thursday night.

Fire rescue said the group had driven their pickup down to the river bank, when the river rose unexpectedly.

As water levels continued to rise, they ditched the truck and made their way towards the island.

Once on land, they were able to flag down help.

First responders then sent out an air boat out to get them, no injuries were reported.

As for the truck, crews had to pull it out of the water as it was almost fully submerged.

Traffic came to a crawl on the bridge while the rescue was going on but is now fully open.

