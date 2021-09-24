Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Four people rescued from an island in Bryan County, OK.

Four people were rescued from an island in the river near the Carpenters Bluff Bridge in Bryan...
Four people were rescued from an island in the river near the Carpenters Bluff Bridge in Bryan County just before 10pm Thursday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people were rescued from an island in the river near the Carpenters Bluff Bridge in Bryan County just before 10pm Thursday night.

Fire rescue said the group had driven their pickup down to the river bank, when the river rose unexpectedly.

As water levels continued to rise, they ditched the truck and made their way towards the island.

Once on land, they were able to flag down help.

First responders then sent out an air boat out to get them, no injuries were reported.

As for the truck, crews had to pull it out of the water as it was almost fully submerged.

Traffic came to a crawl on the bridge while the rescue was going on but is now fully open.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person arrested after Howe fatal crash.
Driver arrested for intoxication manslaughter in Howe fatal crash
Sherman death row inmate appeals sentence to Supreme Court
A Sherman family’s dog went on a wild ride over the weekend after it got stolen.
Sherman family reunites with beloved dog after it was stolen
School administrators across the country are getting frustrated with a new TikTok trend called...
TikTok “Devious Lick” challenge affecting Texoma schools
When James Thompson and his wife bought the square a little over two years ago, there were only...
7 new businesses open in Thompson Square

Latest News

Jason Boland and the Stragglers kick off Durant's free concert series
First ever free concert series kicks off in Durant
New city ordinances will change the way marijuana dispensaries will operate going forward.
New marijuana ordinances coming to Ardmore
Families of inductees share what the honor means to them.
Denison Alumni Association recognizes 2021 Hall of Fame inductees
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said an anonymous tip led them to find Jonathan...
Ardmore manslaughter suspect found hiding in Marshall County