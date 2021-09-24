Kingston and Plainview to start district in clash of top 10 teams

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Plainview Indians will host the Kingston Redskins in a top ten matchup on Friday night for the district opener.

Plainview ranked seventh in the state after picking up a couple of early season losses with tough scheduling. Regardless, the Indians are one of the district favorites as they begin league play on Friday.

They will take on ninth ranked Kingston who lost their final non-district game last week after two early season wins.

“In all three phases they are a very quality team,” Kingston head coach Tommy Bare said. “We know we will have to bring our A game against them. We are expecting a good battle. It’s on their field, so they will have the home town behind them. We are looking for a good contest on Friday night.”

“They are a team that likes to run the football,” Plainview head coach Joe Price said. “They want to play a physical style on offense. They have a good tailback coming back from last year that did a good job against us last year. We know we are going to have to do a great job of tackling and getting lots of people to the football.”

