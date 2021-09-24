New marijuana ordinances coming to Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ever since Oklahoma legalized medical marijuana sales dispensaries have been popping up all over Ardmore. But if any more want to come to town they’ll have to follow new guidelines thanks to new city ordinances.

Public hearings held on Monday for changes to medical marijuana rules in Ardmore were the final step to putting them into practice.

Some ordinances didn’t change, they just got more specific.

Such as not permitting dispensaries to be within 1000 feet of a school.

“Originally preschool wasn’t added, now preschool is added,” said Ardmore community development director Jessica Scott.

The changes also affect personal marijuana growing.

The city will no longer require a permit for people who grow their own plants.

“Municipalities can’t permit that so I went ahead and took that out, we kind of removed the whole section just on no at home permits,” Scott said. “You just grow it no permit.”

Local dispensary operators don’t see the changes having much effect on them.

“Regulation needs to happen at a specific level but nothing has affected us one way or the other,” said Texoma Labs Dispensary general manager Brandon Ostrom.

The new ordinances are in place primarily for any future businesses that may want to come to Ardmore.

“The changes should not effect any businesses current,” Scott said. “All of our businesses are already conforming and so this change will really just affect future businesses coming in.”

These new ordinances go into effect October 20th.

