Rather Hot This Weekend, FINALLY Some Rain Next Week

Rainfall amounts may exceed an inch the middle of next week...at least!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Expect a dry weekend with fairly hot temperatures for this time of year, in the low 90′s for daytime highs. Winds will be on the increase to about 25 mph by Monday, please beware of fire danger issues with a very dry landscape right now.

The steering winds forecast shows two weak upper lows tracking southwest to northeast next week, although the core of each system will remain to our west, these waves plus increased low-level moisture should allow for some scattered showers or thunderstorms to develop.

The precipitation forecast shown by two different models indicates some decent rainfall totals the middle of next week, perhaps more than an inch in some spots, but probably not enough to create a great deal of runoff into our lakes. Nevertheless, it’s the highest potential for an area-wide rain in more than a month.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  Mostly Sunny

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: 20% Showers

Wednesday: 50% Showers/storms

Thursday: 50% Showers/storms

Friday: 30% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

