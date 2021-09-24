Recent Paris grad dies in Abilene car wreck

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A school community mourns the loss of a recent graduate. At Friday night’s football game, they’re remembering his impact on his peers.

18-year-old Chandler Sikes graduated from Paris high school last spring.

“I did all I could to keep it together and at the end of practice on Tuesday had to let our team know,” said Paris High School Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, Steven Hohenberger.

Sikes died in a car crash in Abilene Tuesday afternoon.

“Which was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do as a coach,” said Hohenberger.

Hohenberger said he was a team player on the field all 4 years, and a friend to everyone.

“The impact that Chandler had on not only our football program but this school and this community was because of who he was, and he left a legacy here,” said Hohenberger.

Chandler Sikes's visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Saturday September 25th. (KXII)

Members of the football team have gone every day since his passing to comfort Sikes’s parents in Powderly.

“Chandler was one of those guys that never had a bad day. When he walked into the locker room or the training room or on the field he was like a light bulb he lit up the room,” said Hohenberger.

At Friday night’s football game, everyone is asked to wear white.

“He didn’t play it for Chandler, he was so unselfish. He played it for the guy next to him. He played it for the fans in the stands. He played it for his mom and dad,” said Hohenberger.

To celebrate Sikes and show support to his family.

“Chandler was a Christian, he’s looking down, he will be with us tonight. There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll be on that field, he’ll be in those helmets, he’ll be in those stands,” said Hohenberger.

His visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Saturday. Visitation is at Christian Fellowship Church in Paris from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and funeral service at the church at 2:30 p.m. Internment is at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris. The funeral service will be livestreamed.

“Our core values are love and truth and he was the epitome of that,” said Hohenberger.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.