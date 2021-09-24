Sherman man gets 15 years for smothering infant son while drunk

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for drunkenly smothering his own two-month-old son to death while sleeping in the same bed.

Miguel Angel Gomez, Jr., 31, made the deal with Grayson County prosecutors this week.

In August 2019, Gomez’s wife came home and saw him asleep in bed with two of their children and told police one didn’t look right.

The baby was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gomez admitted to detectives he had been watching the infant and another child while he was highly intoxicated.

Autopsy confirmed the baby suffocated.

