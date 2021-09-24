Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sherman man gets 15 years for smothering infant son while drunk

Miguel Angel Gomez, Jr.
Miguel Angel Gomez, Jr.(Grayson County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for drunkenly smothering his own two-month-old son to death while sleeping in the same bed.

Miguel Angel Gomez, Jr., 31, made the deal with Grayson County prosecutors this week.

In August 2019, Gomez’s wife came home and saw him asleep in bed with two of their children and told police one didn’t look right.

The baby was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gomez admitted to detectives he had been watching the infant and another child while he was highly intoxicated.

Autopsy confirmed the baby suffocated.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people had to be rescued from an island in the Red River near the Carpenters Bluff Bridge...
Four people rescued from island in Red River
Sherman death row inmate appeals sentence to Supreme Court
Guillermo Munoz Garcia
Driver arrested for intoxication manslaughter in Howe fatal crash
Woman killed in Paris wreck
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said an anonymous tip led them to find Jonathan...
Ardmore manslaughter suspect found hiding in Marshall County

Latest News

Guillermo Munoz Garcia
Driver arrested for intoxication manslaughter in Howe fatal crash
Four people had to be rescued from an island in the Red River near the Carpenters Bluff Bridge...
Four people rescued from island in Red River
Jason Boland and the Stragglers kick off Durant's free concert series
First ever free concert series kicks off in Durant
New city ordinances will change the way marijuana dispensaries will operate going forward.
New marijuana ordinances coming to Ardmore