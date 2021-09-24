Sherman’s 4th annual Celtic festival this weekend

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After missing a year in action, the 4th annual Sherman Celtic fest kicks off September 25 - 26, and organizers say, they’re more excited than ever.

“Hey wouldn’t it be fun to have a Celtic festival?” Little did I know it would grow into a giant all on it’s own,” said Founder Rob Ballew.

For the last 4 years, the Sherman Celtic festival has become a tradition for Texoma.

“It’s a big celebration of Celtic culture, for many it’s an introduction,” said Ballew.

With live music, food trucks and vendors- it’s an event that draws many to Pecan Grove park, but what started the festival is something Director Rob Ballew holds dear to him.

In 2013, Grayson County Deputy Chad Key was killed in the line of duty.

“It’s traditional with fire and police duty deaths that there’s a bag piper or bag pipes at the funeral, and there were no pipers at Chad’s funeral. When I began inquiring as to why there was none, the majority response I received was ‘where do you find bag pipes?’” said Ballew.

Ballew says he felt it in his heart to do more.

“So it was that that propelled me into never letting that happen again, so I’m going to learn bag pipes,” said Ballew.

Ballew learned the bagpipes and started the Sherman Police band. One thing lead to another and the Sherman Celtic festival became what it is today.

“We’re just looking for ways to promote what we do to the community,” Ballew said.

The festival begins Saturday Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and ends Sunday Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Pecan Grove West Park, 3200 Canyon Creek Dr, Sherman, TX 75092.

Tickets are $5 at the gate, and anyone under 12 has free entry.

