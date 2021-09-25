Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

S&S 17, Blue Ridge 14

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

S&S-Blue Ridge Highlights

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people had to be rescued from an island in the Red River near the Carpenters Bluff Bridge...
Four people rescued from island in Red River
Sherman death row inmate appeals sentence to Supreme Court
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said an anonymous tip led them to find Jonathan...
Ardmore manslaughter suspect found hiding in Marshall County
Guillermo Munoz Garcia
Driver arrested for intoxication manslaughter in Howe fatal crash
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Kingston-Plainview Highlights
Plainview 26, Kingston 0
Rock Hill-Denison Highlights
Denison 27, Rock Hill 20
Sherman-Wylie East Highlights
Sherman 38, Wylie East 17
Whitewright-Gunter Highlights
Gunter 56, Whitewright 0
Bells-Leonard Highlights
Bells 37, Leonard 29