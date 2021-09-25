Wishing Well Texoma grants Pottsboro kids wish

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wishing Well Texoma is making a Pottsboro kid’s wish come true.

Paxton Trojacek is a twelve year old battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and on Saturday, he is hoping to get the chance to meet his idol.

“I’m feeling pretty excited about it,” Paxton said.

Paxton is like many other kids his age, he loves animals, playing cowboy, and country music, especially Blake Shelton, but April of 2021, his life changed.

Paxton was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“Beyond that I mean he’s gone through four rounds of chemo and now he is in the middle of his radiation, he has gone through 10 days already and has four days left,” Paxton’s Sister. Chaelie Trojacek said.

Wishing Well Texoma is a non-profit that grants wishes to kids with terminal, life threatening, or catastrophic illness or disease.

Since 1986, they have granted over 150 wishes and hope to continue to grant wishes for people like Paxton.

“He’s hoping to get to meet Blake Shelton, that was his wish, as of right now we aren’t sure if he is going to get to but we are really looking forward to it, to even the possibility of it,” Chaelie said.

Paxton and his family were picked up Saturday in a limo, and taken to Texas Roadhouse in Sherman for a nice steak dinner, before driving down to Fort Worth where he will see his idol Blake Shelton perform in concert.

“The steak was good and so is the limo but these organizations are just wonderful in our community,” Paxton said.

Paxton and his family want to thank everybody in the community and Wishing Well Texoma for making this day possible.

“Yeah we are really excited about everything that is going to go on and everything that has gone on it’s really awesome that we’ve gotten this opportunity,” Chaelie said.

Wishing Well Texoma picked up Paxton and his family in a limo donated by Earnhart Construction.

