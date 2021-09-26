Texoma Local
Carter County weed grow offering hayrides, tours of grow

An Oklahoma commercial marijuana grow outside of Dickson, Oklahoma is now offering tours to the public.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma commercial marijuana grow outside of Dickson, Oklahoma is now offering tours to the public.

At H.I. Garden, tourists are taken on a medieval-themed hay ride and invited to peek into the farm while learning how cannabis is grown and what it can be used for.

Lindle Flatt is one of the grow’s owners. He said whether you’re familiar or new to the industry. Seeing a commercial grow in action can be very educational.

“There’s just something about being in a field with all of these plants,” Flatt said. “Everybody can grow now, and that’s a really neat and fun experience. But being in a field with hundreds or thousands and seeing and smelling row after row... You just got to experience it.”

Tours are on Saturday and Sunday, but after October tours will pause till next year. Flatt said that’s because most of the weed will be harvested.

Anyone can take the tour, but a medical marijuana card is required to purchase weed.

Sign up for a H.I. Garden tour here.

