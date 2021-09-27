106th anniversary of Downtown Ardmore explosion

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Monday marks the 106th anniversary of Ardmore’s downtown explosion.

According to the Greater Southwest History Museum, a tanker full of casinghead gasoline had parked on the railway and was waiting to be transported to a nearby refinery.

It was a hot day and as that gas expanded, the safety valve popped off and gas began escaping. Somehow a spark caught that gas on fire and at least 43 people were killed in an explosion. On Main Street, buildings from Caddo to Washington streets were blown into rubble.

Ardmore Fire Chief Cary Williamson says back then, the Ardmore fire department didn’t use hydrants- they used bucket brigades.

“A bucket brigade required a lot of manpower,” Williamson said. “What they would do is they would lower the buckets into the wells, fill them up with water, pull them up and hand them from one person to the next all the way to the fire.”

Just a few years later Ardmore got it’s first horse-powered fire engine with a water tank.

While technology has made fighting fires easier, Williamson said some challenges- like keeping track of first responders and finding survivors in rubble- haven’t changed.

“You’re looking at a large area of downtown that was devastated,” Williamson said. “So people are spread out and keeping track of those people is tough, even today.”

After the 1915 explosion, industry laws on moving natural gases were tightened, and Ardmore businesses stopped using casinghead gasoline entirely.

“You saw a lot more brick which was definitely a bonus to the downtown area,” Williamson said. “You saw fire separation walls and that was good. And it’s interesting that even back then they had that technology that we’re still using today.”

One thing builders didn’t have when Downtown Ardmore was being rebuilt was sprinkler systems.

“You look at a large part of our downtown and it’s not sprinkled,” Williamson said. “In fact the city of Ardmore has a sprinkler grant to help encourage businesses to add sprinklers to their buildings. Ardmore definitely looks forward. And they look forward by looking back.”

Williamson said he makes sure that Ardmore firefighters know about the city’s fiery history by taking them to the Greater Southwest Historical Museum.

“We like to bring our rookies here and let them walk through and just let them get an idea of what Ardmore went through way back then,” Williamson said.

According to the museum, families of victims received settlements. But while white families got around $7,500, black families averaged $2,500.

A train full of doctors and nurses nicknamed “The Mercy Train” arrived in Ardmore shortly after to attend to the 450 people that were injured.

Now that train sits in Ardmore’s Depot Park as a reminder.

