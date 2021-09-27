Texoma Local
Ardmore child porn fugitive caught, arrested in Missouri

Jeffrey Scoot McLean was caught and arrested in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday morning.
Jeffrey Scoot McLean was caught and arrested in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday morning.(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday morning after being on the run for almost a year.

Jeffrey Scott McLean, 46, was first arrested in April of 2020 after he was accused of pawning iPads with over a hundred images of child sexual abuse on each device.

McLean bailed out of jail and was on the run ever since.

According to Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant, he is being charged with possession of juvenile pornography, aggravated possession of child pornography, and violation of Oklahoma computer laws.

