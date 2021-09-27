Businesses closing around Texoma due to worker shortage

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Unemployment in Fannin, Cooke and Grayson counties is down from around this time last year but help wanted signs are still popping up across the area.

Janie Bates, executive director of Workforce Solutions Texoma, said there’s a few reasons these jobs are still coming available. Some people were making enough money off their stimulus checks that they never went back to their jobs.

While others found better paying opportunities in the manufacturing field.

“The reason the service industry might have been hit harder is that traditionally they have lower wages,” Bates said. “People can usually go find a job at our local manufacturers paying anywhere from $15 to $18 an hour. Which is considerably better than what most of the service industries are paying.”

With seasonal workers, like high school kids, back in school Bates said employers are not filling positions fast enough and it’s left a huge gap in the workforce.

Just last week Sherman restaurants like Taco Casa and Dad’s Donuts shut their doors because they couldn’t find people to work.

“Chains and local restaurants shutting down, the impact is pretty even across the board,” Bates said. “The thing about it is, people can always walk out the door and get another job.”

Bates said Texoma Workforce Solutions is working with Grayson College, Sherman, Denison, S&S and Pottsboro high schools to keep future workers in the area and prepped for the job market.

“Not everybody has the money to go to college, not everyone has the skills to go to college and for some people it’s just not of interest to them,” Bates said.

Through the Workforce Solutions Program, Bates said, participants can start taking classes and by the time they graduate high school they’ll have 41 credits for a manufacturing degree. After they finish the final class of the program Grayson College, Bates said they can have two certificates and the manufacturers have guaranteed them an interview for positions in the field.

“We’ve also hired outreach specialists to go into those schools we have assessments that are free and we talk to these kids and their parents on a regular basis to give them information about what’s out here,” Bates said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to populate our employers in our area.”

Bates said high school and college workers are a big part of the local economy when unemployment is low, as they tend to take up service jobs.

“When we have high unemployment you’re going to see adults fill those jobs,” Bates said.

August’s unemployment numbers were 4.2 percent in Grayson County, 3.8 percent in Fannin County and 4.7 percent in Cooke County.

But those numbers don’t include people who have given up hope of finding a job.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.