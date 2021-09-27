Calera community holds benefit for former cop’s family

Calera, Oklahoma (KXII) - The community of Calera came together Sunday to help the family of a fallen officer who died due to COVID-19 complications.

“Scott was just a really fun-loving guy,” said Jennifer Bryant, who’s the cousin in law to Scott Bryant. “He loved everybody. Gone too soon.”

49-year-old Scott Bryant died Wednesday due to COVID-19 complications.

He served ten years as a Calera police officer before retiring.

“Emotional is probably not even close to the word I’m looking for,” said Calera Police Chief Don Hyde. “There’s nothing right about a 49-year-old that’s no longer here.”

Sunday afternoon, his community held a benefit to raise money for his family.

“Scott had a heart the size of the building that we’re standing in,” said Hyde. “It was shown today by the attendance and people simply just pulling through our drive-through set up, donating money, [they] didn’t want anything.”

People poured in to give at the Bryan County Fairgrounds, participated in a silent auction, and bought food like sandwiches and cake.

“I was helping serve food; we went through the food so fast that we almost didn’t have enough for everybody, so that’s just, I think, a wonderful sentiment for who Scott was and how he affected the community,” said Jennifer Bryant.

Even a family donated a 2-month-old Aussie puppy as a part of the auction.

“She likes to play in the grass; she loves it, just rolls around, so that’s where she got the name rolly,” said Kanyon Hunter, a friend of the Bryant family.

Together, they raised at least 30,000 dollars to give to the Bryants.

“We’re very proud of our community for everything they’ve done to help Ms. Bryant and her family and everything that’s going on today,” said Hunter.

Calera Police, First United Bank in Calera, Calera Public Schools, Calera Baptist Church, and Calera Families in Need sponsored the event.

The dog is up for auction until Wednesday on Facebook.

Donations can also be made to account #2967006, which is under Bryant’s name, at Calera First United Bank.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.