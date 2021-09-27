Texoma Local
Gundy praises Pottsboro’s Barr for move to Cowboy back at OSU

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Pottsboro fans may have seen a familiar face in Oklahoma State’s win over Kansas State on Saturday, and at a new position with a new jersey number.

Former Cardinals star Silas Barr, now number 48, made the change in position to Cowboy back, similar to a tight end position. He now is available to catch passes and head coach Mike Gundy likes the move.

”We moved Silas to our Cowboy back to give us a little more depth there,” Gundy said. “He’s the most agile at that position. He’s 290 pounds. Most of your offensive linemen really can’t do that but he’s pretty athletic on his feet. He moves around pretty good. He is excited about catching a pass. That is a big deal to those guys. We threw a couple to him in practice the other day and he caught them. An offensive lineman getting to catch a pass is a big deal.”

