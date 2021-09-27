Lamar County Sheriff’s Office seek help locating missing teen

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to help them find 14-year-old Hank Blackburn of Paris, TX.

According to the sheriff’s office, Blackburn was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday morning wearing a white t-shirt with the words “dare” on it, black shorts, a black hat with an orange trim with the number 45 on it and no shoes.

He’s six feet tall, has brown hair and eyes and has a nickel-sized mole on his left forearm.

If you have seen Blackburn or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 903-737-2400.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.