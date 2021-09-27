Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office seek help locating missing teen

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a Paris teen.
The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a Paris teen.(Lamar County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to help them find 14-year-old Hank Blackburn of Paris, TX.

According to the sheriff’s office, Blackburn was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday morning wearing a white t-shirt with the words “dare” on it, black shorts, a black hat with an orange trim with the number 45 on it and no shoes.

He’s six feet tall, has brown hair and eyes and has a nickel-sized mole on his left forearm.

If you have seen Blackburn or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 903-737-2400.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

UPDATED DETAILS REFERENCE CASE NUMBER: 21-01933 NAME: HANK BLACKBURN SEX: MALE RACE: WHITE AGE: 14 HEIGHT:...

Posted by Lamar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 27, 2021

Most Read

An Oklahoma commercial marijuana grow outside of Dickson, Oklahoma is now offering tours to the...
Carter County weed grow offering hayrides, tours of grow
Pottsboro kid battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma gets wish granted by Wishing Well Texoma
Wishing Well Texoma grants Pottsboro kids wish
The community of Calera came together Sunday to help the family of a fallen officer who died...
Calera community holds benefit for former cop’s family
Former Sherman planning & zoning board member indicted for sexual assault
Former Sherman planning & zoning board member indicted for sexual assault
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody

Latest News

The Texas Lottery announced that a Paris resident won a million dollar from a scratch ticket...
Paris resident wins one million dollars from a scratch ticket game
An Oklahoma man who took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection and took a beer from a...
Oklahoma man took beer during Capitol riot, pleads guilty
(Source: OK.gov)
Oklahoma governor calls special session for redistricting
The community of Calera came together Sunday to help the family of a fallen officer who died...
Calera community holds benefit for former cop’s family