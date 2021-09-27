Oklahoma governor calls special session for redistricting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called a special session of the Legislature to address redistricting.

Stitt on Friday said the session will begin Nov. 15 to draw districts for federal and state districts based on U.S. Census Bureau data.

The Oklahoma Legislature approved new House and Senate districts earlier this year.

But lawmakers drew those districts based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates, not the final numbers released in August.

The redistricting includes new district maps for all 101 state House seats and 48 Senate seats and for the state’s five congressional districts