Oklahoma man took beer during Capitol riot, pleads guilty

An Oklahoma man who took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection and took a beer from a...
An Oklahoma man who took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection and took a beer from a refrigerator in the building has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma man who took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection and took a beer from a refrigerator in the building has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Court documents show 24-year-old Andrew Craig Ericson of Muskogee entered the plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

In a signed statement, Ericson said he is pleading guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building because he is guilty.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors will drop three related misdemeanors.

Ericson faces up to six months in prison when sentenced Dec. 10.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

