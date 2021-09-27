Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Paris resident wins one million dollars from a scratch ticket game

The Texas Lottery announced that a Paris resident won a million dollar from a scratch ticket...
The Texas Lottery announced that a Paris resident won a million dollar from a scratch ticket game.(The Texas Lottery)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Lottery announced today that a Paris resident won a million dollars from a $1,000,000 Jackpot scratch ticket game.

The claimant, who has decided to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Kroger 957, located at 1310 Clarksville St., in Paris.

The Texas Lottery says that this was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed from this game.

Including break-even prizes, the odds of winning a prize from this scratch off game are one in 3.44.

Since selling their first ticket in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $33.6 billion in state revenue and have distributed $71 billion in prizes to players.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oklahoma commercial marijuana grow outside of Dickson, Oklahoma is now offering tours to the...
Carter County weed grow offering hayrides, tours of grow
Pottsboro kid battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma gets wish granted by Wishing Well Texoma
Wishing Well Texoma grants Pottsboro kids wish
The community of Calera came together Sunday to help the family of a fallen officer who died...
Calera community holds benefit for former cop’s family
Former Sherman planning & zoning board member indicted for sexual assault
Former Sherman planning & zoning board member indicted for sexual assault
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody

Latest News

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a Paris teen.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office seek help locating missing teen
An Oklahoma man who took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection and took a beer from a...
Oklahoma man took beer during Capitol riot, pleads guilty
(Source: OK.gov)
Oklahoma governor calls special session for redistricting
The community of Calera came together Sunday to help the family of a fallen officer who died...
Calera community holds benefit for former cop’s family