Sherman City Council Place 2 candidates gear up for election

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Elections in Sherman are just over a month away, and one of the seats on the ballot is for City Council Place 2.

Andre Luper and Juston Dobbs are facing off this November.

The incumbent, Sandra Melton, left the seat open after announcing her bid for Mayor against David Plyler.

Andre Luper owns a boxing gym in town and is a Sherman native, which he said makes him the right fit for the role.

He said he wants to focus on building programs for the elderly and children in the community.

“Even the kids that don’t get to go to college or get the scholarships, we still want to set up all of our kids for success,” said Luper. “Let’s put them in a situation where they all can get jobs and keep them off the streets.”

Justin Dobbs is a financial advisor at Wells Fargo.

He just finished his second term on the Sherman School Board and left in the spring.

“I’m a real big believer in green space,” said Dobbs. “I do love the parks. I’d like to expand on our existing parks, but also leave some green space. With all this growth coming, we need to control Sherman’s destiny, and we need to map it out the way we want it to look.”

But both candidates do agree on one thing- not forgetting Sherman residents during a time of growth.

“We’re talking about focusing on growth, but we still need to focus the majority of our time on the citizens that are here,” said Dobbs. “The 80/20 rule is on my mind. Eighty percent of our time needs to be focusing on the current issues while we still are planning for the potential growth, and that’s the remaining 20 percent.”

“I think we are building a lot of our city from the outside in,” said Luper. “Let’s go back in the middle. Let’s build from the middle to the outside too. I think it’s the little things that we need to focus on to make us better as a better city together.”

The election is on November 2.

Early voting begins October 18 and runs through the 29.

Both the mayor and city council place 1 seat will also be on the ballot.

