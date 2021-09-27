Texoma Local
Sherman Police K9 makes a drug arrest

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man is behind bars after a K9 from the Sherman Police Department made a drug bust Monday morning.

Jaegar, the Belgian Malinois, and his human partner, Officer Anderson, conducted a traffic stop on US 75 when the driver was found to have an active warrant.

After placing him under arrest, officer Anderson deployed Jaegar to check the vehicle.

Upon performing an open- air sniff, Jaegar alerted his partner that there was something inside.

Anderson searched the vehicle and discovered 10 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of THC, a loaded firearm, and over $4,000 in cash.

The suspect, Joshua Todd, was placed under arrest and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

