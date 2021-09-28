Atoka County woman accused of murder now on trial

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Atoka County woman accused of murder went on trial Monday.

Holly Kellogg was arrested last November for the murder of 41-year-old Curtis James Pines.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Pines was shot at his Atoka home in July of 2020.

The 49-year-old was charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree with Deliberate Intent and one count of Feloniously Carrying a Firearm.

Her bond is $1 million. That trial began Monday.

