Atoka County woman accused of murder now on trial

Holly Kellogg was charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree with Deliberate Intent...
Holly Kellogg was charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree with Deliberate Intent and one count of Feloniously Carrying a Firearm.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Atoka County woman accused of murder went on trial Monday.

Holly Kellogg was arrested last November for the murder of 41-year-old Curtis James Pines.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Pines was shot at his Atoka home in July of 2020.

The 49-year-old was charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree with Deliberate Intent and one count of Feloniously Carrying a Firearm.

Her bond is $1 million. That trial began Monday.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

