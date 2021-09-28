Dispute between family members turns deadly in Choctaw Co.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An altercation between family members has left one man dead from gun shot wounds.

On Friday evening, Sawyer Police responded to the scene where a man had shot another male twice.

The Choctaw Nation says the family member was threatening him with a knife when he pulled out his gun and shot him in self-defense.

Police arrested the man and later released him from custody.

The case is still under investigation.

