Maysville teacher arrested for relationship with student

MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma teacher’s aide was arrested for having a relationship with a student.

According to police, Megan Moore, 24, had shared the details of her relationship with the male student to a colleague.

This sparked the investigation into Moore is now charged with first degree rape.

Chief Paul Bush says the FBI may be involved as Moore is a member of the Choctaw Nation.

