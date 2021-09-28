Maysville teacher arrested for relationship with student
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma teacher’s aide was arrested for having a relationship with a student.
According to police, Megan Moore, 24, had shared the details of her relationship with the male student to a colleague.
This sparked the investigation into Moore is now charged with first degree rape.
Chief Paul Bush says the FBI may be involved as Moore is a member of the Choctaw Nation.
