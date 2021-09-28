One injured, one arrested in Sherman in DWI crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One man is injured and another is behind bars after a crash on Monday.

According to police, the driver, Adrian Galvan, was driving on Heritage Parkway when he began weaving in and out of traffic cones and passing other vehicles.

That’s when police say he hit an oncoming car head on.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Galvan is in jail with minor injuries and is facing charges for driving while intoxicated and intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.